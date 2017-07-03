Reedy Toney returns to Ridgefields

Reedy has accumulated a long list of achievements on the tennis courts and is excited to return to Ridgefields to play a pivotal role in the direction of the tennis program.

“When I first asked Reedy to help out with the tennis program at Ridgefields, I didn’t fully comprehend what a tremendous asset I was receiving by getting his assistance, his talent and his experience. The better I got to know him, the more impressed I became and realized we are lucky to have him,” owner Stan Pace said.

“What he has accomplished the past few years with the Tennessee High tennis program is amazing,” Stan pointed out. “Due to the fact that they just completed winning the state championship last month, for the fourth time in a row, he is just now really starting at Ridgefields. I didn’t know until a few weeks ago that in 2015, he received the U.S. Professional Tennis Association’s national high school coach of the year award.”

Reedy recently brought Tom Parnell on board to assist him with the tennis program. Reedy taught Tom in his early days, and Tom went on to play college tennis at Tennessee Tech University. Having recently retired from the business world, Tom was a volunteer tennis assistant for the Dobyns-Bennett boys and girls before joining Reedy at Ridgefields. “I am getting great feedback from the members with the Reedy-Parnell duo working with the juniors,” Pace said.

Reedy explains his thoughts on tennis for the younger generation best by saying, “I’m providing a student a sport for a lifetime. We want the kids to have a fun time on the tennis courts and retain a high margin of students who will continue to play well into their senior years.”

Coaching is a calling for Reedy, and he said he always knew that’s what he wanted to do. The tennis team at Tennessee High in Bristol walked away with the state championship each of the four years Reedy coached there. When the opportunity opened for Reedy to return as the tennis pro at Ridgefields, he eagerly joined together with Stan to take the tennis program in a new direction.

Reedy has a sentimental commitment to Ridgefields because he lives in the community and raised his two children there. Stan and Reedy share a mutual commitment to do what is needed to make Ridgefields thrive as a place where Kingsport families can create memories together. Reedy sees tennis and golf as two sports that tend to be handed down and, once a parent starts playing, there's a greater chance that their children will play too. Reedy has seen this first-hand, having coached several generations of tennis players from the same family.

Along with the high-quality tennis instruction, an indoor tennis court and five outside courts, Ridgefields is home to a legendary Donald Ross golf course. Membership also provides access to the beautiful and spacious pool, along with the restaurant and lounge, and a fully-equipped fitness center at Ridgefields with state-of-the-art equipment.

In addition to the onsite facility, members receive another major benefit as Ridgefields membership also includes access to all seven Lifestyle Fitness locations in the Tri-Cities. Gold Star Fitness, which is also owned by Pace, merged with Lifestyles this past year and all seven locations are now Lifestyles.

Ridgefields is located at 2320 Pendragon Road in Kingsport. For more information, visit the website at www.ridgefieldsclub.com or call 423-392-8373. Follow The Club at Ridgefields on Facebook for regular updates and new events.