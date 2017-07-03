Lewd act at Kingsport shopping center nets arrest

According to a press release from Kingsport police, the incident occurred outside Kohl's in the Kingsport Pavilion, 2626 E. Stone Drive. Witnesses called the incident in at about 4 p.m., saying the suspect was masturbating in a vehicle that was parked in the fire lane.

When officers arrived and spotted the described vehicle, the driver attempted to pull away. A subsequent stop identified him as Larry R. Hildebrand, 50, of 433 ½ Rose Street.

The KPD says Hildebrand said he was waiting for his girlfriend who was in the store. He also, "acknowledged engaging in this very offensive, and quite public, behavior in what was otherwise a very family oriented atmosphere," according to a press release from police, "but indicated that he did not think anybody would notice."

Hildebrand was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure and booked into the city jail.