Get fired up for some July Fourth fun

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day, there’s no shortage of festivities happening around the region, from parades and hot dog eating contests to live music and, of course, fireworks.

Here are just a few:

ABINGDON

What: Patriotic Ceremony

Date: July 4

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Sinking Springs Cemetery

Festivities: Black’s Fort Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring the event, which will feature readings of history and flag essays, presentation of a Good Citizen Award and a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating all U.S. wars.

Cost: Free

BIG STONE GAP

What: Independence Extravaganza

Date: July 4

Time: All Day

Locations: BSG Visitor Center, downtown area, Bullitt Park.

Cost: $5 admission to Bullitt Park, ages 12 and under free.

Festivities: 7 a.m. pancake breakfast; 8 a.m. 5K Run-Walk, noon fireman’s race and 1 p.m. hot dog eating contest, all at the BSG Visitor Center; 10 a.m. corn hole tourney at the Mutual Parking Lot.

2 p.m. parade lineup at Food City, 2:30 p.m. Independence Day parade through downtown. Gates open at 3 p.m. ($5 admission, ages 12 and under free) at Bullitt Park for 3-9 p.m. food vendors/beer garden, 4-7 p.m. inflatables, games, Bingo and splash pad. Concerts include Wise JAMS at 5:15 p.m., If Birds Could Fly at 6:30 p.m., and Folk Soul Revival at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk/dark.

BLOUNTVILLE

What: Blountville Ruritan Annual Independence Day Parade

Date: July 4

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Lineup begins at 1 p.m. at Keystone Drive; parade continues down Highway 126, ending at the Sullivan County Courthouse.

Cost: Free

Info: (423) 323-4660

BRISTOL

What: Celebrate Bristol’s Star-Spangled 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: State Street, Cumberland Square Park

Festivities: Independence Day Parade down State Street at 5 p.m.; activities continue at 6 p.m. in Cumberland Square Park with a veterans recognition, inflatables, eating contests, food and craft vendors, free watermelon and chips, the Great American Lions Club Rubber Duck Race at 6:30 p.m., and a Border Bash concert featuring Fritz & Co. and Virginia Ground beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

COEBURN

What: July 4th Town of Coeburn Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Location: Downtown

Cost: Free

Festivities: Parade lineup at 1 p.m., Independence Day Parade at 2 p.m. starting at Food City; Rally Shack opens at 2 p.m. with hot dogs, nacho cheese, cheese sticks, corndogs, drinks and chips; Depot Stage activities/performances include 4 p.m. opening presentation by the VFW, national anthem by Deb Wells, God Bless the USA by Jibber Ward; 4-7 p.m. DeeJay Freddie Bradley Karaoke & Music; 4:30 p.m. Highland’s Dance Academy; 5:30 p.m. Coeburn’s Own Center Stage Cloggers; 6:30 p.m. Patriotic Fashion Show (registration at 5 p.m.); and Southern Breeze Band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Also from 4-8 p.m. at Ringley Park Fire & Ice Inflatable Waterslide, face painting and fire department activities, and a silent auction inside the Old Depot from noon to 6 p.m. with all proceeds going to the Special Needs Park.

DUNGANNON

What: Dungannon 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: Begins at 11 a.m.

Location: At and around Dungannon Intermediate School

Festivities: Lineup for the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. beside Scotty’s Market and the parade launches at 11 a.m.; activities at the school will include a kids water extravaganza with giant waterslides from noon to 3 p.m. ($5 per wrist band), Bingo inside the Depot from 3 to 5 p.m., music by Deception Pass from 6 to 9 p.m. and fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Event will also feature food and craft vendors.

ELIZABETHTON

What: Independence on the Frontier

Date: July 2

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Festivities: “Raising of the Colours” ceremony will begin the day at 10 a.m. Other events include a worship service inside Fort Watauga at 11 a.m.; a fort tour and flintlock rifle demonstration at noon; kids militia at 12:30 p.m.; artillery drill and demonstration at 1 p.m.; reading of the Declaration of Independence at 2 p.m.; and a militia drill and retiring of the “colours” at 3 p.m. Visitors will also find demonstrations of open hearth cooking, 18th-century weapons and tavern life, and natural dyeing along with Colonial era music and militia and frontier camps throughout the day.

Cost: Free

GREENEVILLE

What: 5th Annual “American Downtown” 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 2-10:30 p.m.

Location: Big Spring area behind Greeneville-Greene County Library

Festivities: Main Street parade beginning at 2 p.m. at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street and continuing to Tusculum Boulevard before ending at Greeneville High School; activities will continue at Big Spring (live music, a food court, kids zone, hot dog eating contest at 7:30 p.m., free family outdoor movie at 9 p.m. and more), ending with a fireworks display.

Cost: Free

JOHNSON CITY

What: 32nd Annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 9:55 p.m.

Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Cost: Free

Festivities: Children’s activities, door prizes, craft booths, food service and live entertainment from 5 to 11 p.m. featuring Clare Dunn, Austin Moody, Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier and Ashley Tragler. Free Park & Ride provided by Johnson City Transit from ETSU (corner of State of Franklin and University Parkway) and Winged Deer Park parking lots.

KINGSPORT

What: The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade

Date: July 4

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Center Street and Fort Henry Drive

Cost: Free

Festivities include: The 64th annual parade will begin on Center Street at the Renaissance Center and follow Center Street to Fort Henry Drive, ending at Memorial Park across from Dobyns-Bennett High School.

What: Centennial July 4th Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: First block of Broad Street

Festivities: Food trucks and participating restaurants will begin serving food at 5 p.m., followed by DJ music from 5 to 8 p.m., Symphony of the Mountains’ pops concert at 8 p.m., a Honda Civic giveaway at 8:45 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Bring lawn chairs but leave the coolers and pets at home. Parking is available in the garage on the corner of Shelby and Market streets.

Cost: Free

ROGERSVILLE

What: “Fiddling for the Fourth” youth fiddle contest

Date: July 3

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Rogersville Middle School

Cost: $5

Event includes: Music competition for kids ages 18 and under. The first-place winners in each of the three age groups will perform on the main stage at the Fourth of July Celebration at Rogersville City Park.

What: Rogersville Fourth of July Parade

Date: July 4

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Main Street

Cost: Free

Event includes: Annual Rogersville Fourth of July parade begins at Rogersville Middle School and follows Main Street downtown to Armstrong Road.

What: Rogersville 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 3 p.m. (gates open at 1 p.m.)

Location: Rogersville City Park

Festivities: Musical performances by winners of the Young Fiddler’s Contest, Elevation 1255, Hayden Garber, Brad Puckett and headliner Restless Heart (takes the stage at 8 p.m.), followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Food vendors and a free KidZone will be set up in the park; the Rogersville City Park Pool will be open for free swimming.