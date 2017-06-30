Missing Kingsport woman found safe

The KPD announced in a news release Friday that, thanks in large part to information received as the result of media coverage, Tomorrow L. Statzer has been located safe and sound in a neighboring state.

The KPD said it would like to thank everyone who provided information regarding her possible whereabouts.

Previous story

KINGSPORT — City police say they are searching for a woman last seen in early June, adding that she has significant health issues and may be endangered.

Tomorrow L. Statzer, 59, was reported missing by an acquaintance on June 17. The last verified siting of Statzer was reportedly eight days prior.

Detectives have since learned that Statzer, who also goes by the first name Tammy, had recently moved out of her apartment in the Maple Oak complex, 818 Oak St. She was then temporarily staying with a friend in the same complex while between residences.

On June 9, Statzer allegedly left to go look at another apartment on Fort Henry Drive and has not been seen or heard from since. Police say she left all of her clothing and personal belongings at her friend’s apartment and has not returned to retrieve them.

Statzer is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. A Kingsport Police Department press release adds that due to significant health issues in her medical history, detectives have a heightened concern for her overall safety and have exhausted all leads in locating her. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.