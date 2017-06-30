Head-on crash blocks Lynn Garden Drive

As of 11 a.m., officers were still on the scene of the wreck. It occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. in front of Dairy Queen. A Honda and Acura are involved, with cleanup and investigation forcing closure of north and southbound lanes in the immediate area.

Police report that just prior to that wreck, another one was reported about a half mile north. They are not currently believed to be related.

Any injuries possibly sustained by victims is currently unavailable. Check back with TimesNews.net for additional information as it become available.