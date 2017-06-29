Missing Kingsport woman believed to be endangered

Tomorrow L. Statzer, 59, was reported as missing by an acquaintance on June 17. Her last verified sighting was reportedly eight days prior.

Detectives have since learned that Statzer, who also goes by the first name Tammy, had recently moved out of her apartment in Maple Oak, 818 Oak Street. She was then temporarily staying with a friend in the same complex while between residences.

On June 9, Statzer allegedly left to go look at another apartment on Fort Henry Drive, and has not been seen or heard from since. Police say she left all of her clothing and personal belongings behind at her friend's apartment and has not returned to retrieve them.

Statzer is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 185 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. A KPD press release adds that due to significant health issues in her medical history, detectives have a heightened concern for her overall safety, and have exhausted all leads in locating her. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.

Anyone with information on Statzer is asked to call Kingsport police at (423) 229-9429 or (423) 246-9111. Anyone who spots her is asked to keep her in sight until officers arrive. tips can also be submitted anonymously and online via the KPD's "Citizen Feedback" forms: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us