Camp Take-a-Stand teaches children how to respond to bullying

“We teach them how to (react) if they see somebody being bullied,” said Lisa Christian, chief deputy for the SCSO and organizer of the camp. “If they’re a victim, we teach them how to handle it.”

Christian said the idea for the camp came to her one morning as she was getting ready for work. She had been hearing about mass shootings and teen suicides on the news, and she wanted to do something about it.

She presented her idea for the camp to the sheriff, who encouraged her to organize it. Since the first camp in 2011, Christian said it has made a lasting impact on many children.

“We had one little boy that the SRO felt like needed to come, so he got the grandmother to sign the little boy up,” Christian said. “They’d had an awful time with him being a bully, and once he came to the camp, he never bullied again. He didn’t know that what he was doing was bullying.”

Christian said the camp covers a variety of topics related to bullying, including how to be a good witness, how to be a good friend and how to report bullying to an authority figure. This year, Christian said 25 to 28 children participated, some of which returned for their second or third year.

The camp, which was held Tuesday through Thursday, consisted of lessons and activities including crafts, Bully Bingo and field trips to Steele Creek Park and Tri-Cities 7 Cinemas.

During the last day of camp, children spent the morning bouncing, climbing and sliding on an inflatable slide and obstacle course. Later in the day, families were invited to join their children for graduation and a lesson on cyberbullying.

Robert Bowling, a rising fifth-grader, said he enjoyed everything about the camp.

“I just figured that it would be good for me and help me learn more about bullying,” Bowling said. “I like coming to make new friends with people and learn about everything that we are doing.”

Rising fifth-grader Catie Muller said she learned how to confront a bully and how to build lasting friendships.

“I’ve been bullied a lot,” Muller said, “and I just thought, ‘Hey, I came (to the camp) one year and I learned a lot of stuff that year, so I can maybe learn a little bit more now.’ ”

Christian said she hopes the lessons and activities from the camp stick with the children for years to come.

“I hope that they can take away that they need to be a good friend,” Christian said, “and that they need to report bullying and always stand up for themselves and for others.”