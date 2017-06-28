Driver seriously injured in Kingsport crash

It occurred at about 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Kingsport police report the injured drive was attempting to pull her Honda sedan off Orebank Road. In doing so, she pulled into the path of a Honda van and was struck in her driver's side door.

An adult and two juveniles in the van suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, emergency personnel worked for approximately 20 minutes to free the other driver from her car. She was then transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is continuing by the KPD traffic unit.