Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge Jerry Beck closing out long career

“I wish I could just have the body when I was 25 (years old). … That’s not going to happen. I’m getting old,” Beck said. “That’s one of the conclusions I came to when I decided to retire. I thought about watching soap operas, but I have thought different and I’m still looking for something useful to do. … I always loved my job.”

That job as Sullivan County Circuit Court judge concludes at the end of June with his retirement.

The Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission sent three names — Ashley D. Boyer of Bristol, Peter M. Filetti of Blountville and William K. Rogers of Kingsport — to Gov. Bill Haslam to fill the vacancy created by Beck’s retirement. Rogers, a municipal judge for the city of Kingsport, was appointed on Tuesday.

Beck is a cancer survivor and was a prosecutor for more than 20 years in the Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office before being appointed Circuit Court judge in 1993 by Gov. Ned McWherter.

“I’m the only judge in the county who does both criminal and civil (cases). I’m sort of a rarity in that regard,” Beck noted.

A Kingsport native, Beck played on the 1959 and 1960 Dobyns-Bennett High School state champion football teams. He also played football at Emory & Henry College and got his law degree from the University of Tennessee.

What’s different in the judge appointment process today?

“Unlike today, the appointment process was much different. McWherter appointed me within days of the death of Judge (George) Garrett. The only thing I had to go through was a TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) examination where they interviewed you. (As for the three finalists to replace him) I would be shocked if there were a Republican in there. I was a Democrat. I had to run every time I came up for election but I was able to hold on.”

How has the law changed over the years?

“The Supreme Court and the legislature have decided to make it as complicated as they can to prevent anybody from understanding under any circumstances what the law is. That’s a little strong. The good thing about it is it’s keeping up with other states and United States Supreme Court decisions. Maybe at my age, I’m looking for the good old days, so to speak. Procedure wise, it was much easier when I came on the bench from what it is today. We have a crisis in Tennessee now figuring out what is a lesser offense in a criminal charge. Every crime has the offense itself, then they have lesser charges that are part of the principal charge. The last few years it’s been more difficult to grasp what is a lesser offense.”

Are there too many prisoners in jails?

“The problem is the jails are overcrowded. The state pays Sullivan County to house certain levels of prisoners. The county doesn’t have to house them. I haven’t heard of a particular problem. But the jail is overcrowded, particularly the women’s section of the jail. I checked … and the women’s section of the jail was a little over 30 percent over capacity. The state prisons, I think, are at about 90 percent capacity, which is getting pretty high, which we might have to build new prisons, but they say, ‘We’re not.’ Sullivan County is up to their neck in it. I don’t see how (Sheriff) Wayne Anderson keeps the prison going. He is a good sheriff. At the rate we are putting people into the jail, it’s just going to be a matter of time where there will have to be some changes.”

Are the sentencing laws up to speed nowadays? Are they inadequate?

“The 1989 sentencing act is designed for two reasons. One to set up a standard of sentencing so things can be predicted. … They started building new prisons in 1989. … A federal judge said the state prisons were at capacity. … He shut down on the prisons accepting new prisoners.”