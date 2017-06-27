Gillenwater Towing laying founder to rest with tow truck funeral procession

One of his last requests was for towers from all around the region to come together with their trucks to be a part of his funeral procession. And to take his final ride on the back of a tow truck.

“He made the comment one day that was the way he wanted his funeral procession to go,” said son Trenity Michael. “He wanted as many tow trucks as possible.”

Gillenwater also saw a video on the Internet of someone being transported via tow truck instead of a hearse to a burial site. He said he had been in the business so long that when he died, that was the way he wanted to be laid to rest.

After his father died on June 25 at the age of 70, Trenity turned to Facebook. He posted a message asking for any and all tow truck drivers who wanted to be involved to respond. He and his brother, Joshua Dewayne, also made calls. The Gillenwaters have been involved in the towing business for more than 30 years and have many friends in the industry in both Virginia and Tennessee.

Within hours, Trenity said, he received numerous messages and at least 50 trucks will participate in the procession. Gillenwater’s family has already cleared his unique last ride with the funeral home.

Gillenwater was well-known around the community. His sons said he was a very giving person who was willing to help anyone, even those who couldn’t pay for his services. They said he would give people the shirt off his back if they asked for it.

Even when his lung cancer came back in September 2016 after a long bout of remission, Gillenwater refused to stop working. Trenity said when the doctors would let him out of the hospital, he would go back to work a couple of days later.

Hospice was called two different times for him, but he refused their services. He said he was going to continue working, doing what he loved to do.

“Everybody that I’ve ever heard from has nothing bad to say about him,” Trenity said. “He was one great man.”

Anyone interested in joining the procession or paying their respects can contact the Gillenwater family at (276) 386-7759 or call Trenity’s cell phone at (276) 594-1157. Plans right now are for tow trucks and members of the funeral procession to line up in the Gate City High School parking lot around noon.