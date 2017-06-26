Flying high: Rising senior becomes first Twin Springs student to make solo flight

Alivia Combs, a rising senior at Twin Springs High School, had her interest sparked in flying a couple of years ago while watching a movie. She turned to her father, Darryl Combs, and commented she would like to do that one day.

Her father never forgot.

"I never actually thought he would do it," Alivia said. "I figured he would just hear me say that and be like, 'Yeah, whatever, OK.' And then he told me I was going to solo."

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Powley is a former F-4, A-7, F-16 fighter pilot and Vietnam veteran who started an aerospace education program he called FLIGHT Foundation. FLIGHT stands for Flight Lesson Instructional Grants Helping Teens.

The nonprofit foundation was formed to provide funding to ensure the continuance of an already proven and established aerospace education program in Air Force Junior ROTC at Unicoi County High School, according to the website for FLIGHT Foundation. The program moved to Sullivan County in 2001.

All flights since 1992 have been sponsored by grants and donations. Alivia received a solo scholarship from FedEx, and her parents, Darryl and Lisa, began her lessons in February.

She said some of the tougher things for her to learn were how to read a compass and understanding wind speeds.

"It took me about a month to finally understand everything," she said. "Flying-wise, it took me quite a while, about four or five months. Then one day it just clicked."

Alivia said Powley started her out by taking her up on an orientation flight. He showed her some of the basics while they were in the air. Then he gave her a binder full of paper, showing flight instruments and different operations for the plane, that she had to memorize.

She said it took her two or three days before she finally memorized everything.

On June 11, Powley felt she was ready. He hopped out of the plane and told her to go solo.

"I just started crying because I had been working for it since February and I just finally got it," she said. "It was really emotional. It was awesome."

Alivia described the flight, which she took in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville airport, as calm. She said there was nothing else but her and the plane and described the flight as amazing. With the flight, she became the first student from Twin Springs to earn solo wings through the foundation.

Malfunctions never crossed her mind. She felt confident in what Powley had taught her in case something went wrong.

Alivia said she may continue to keep flying and eventually earn her pilot's license. But said she is still looking at other options. She really wants to go into the military (either Air Force or Navy) or become an esthetician, which is a skin care specialist.

For more information on the FLIGHT Foundation, please visit flightfoundation.com.