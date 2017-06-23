Wise County authorities seek help locating missing man

The Wise County Sheriff's Office said 80-year-old Billy Joe “Bill” Miller was last seen driving a 1999 maroon Ford Ranger with Virginia tag VTG-3398. The WCSO said Miller has dementia and diabetes and was last seen by his son at his son's residence on Orby Cantrell Highway in Wise on Thursday.

Miller was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, khaki pants with suspenders, and a white hat.

Miller is white and stands approximately 5-foot-11, weighs about 160 pounds with an average build, blue eyes and gray hair. Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts is asked to call the WCSO at (276) 328-3566 or Wise County Central Dispatch at (276) 328-3756.