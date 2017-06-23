Bluff City elections under investigation

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested the TBI investigation after receiving information on possible election irregularities during the May election. Residents of Bluff City took to the polls to choose members of the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Alderman.

"On June 19, I requested the TBI to conduct an investigation into the allegations," Staubus said. "When the investigation is complete, I will review it and determine what action needs to be taken."

TBI Spokeswoman Leslie Earhart confirmed the investigation and said no further comment would be issued because the investigation is active and ongoing. No further information was available.