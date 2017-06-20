Scott County Humane Society received $9,000 donation

The organization received the large donation thanks to the Share the Love promotion from Subaru. For every new Subaru sold or leased during a certain time period, the company donates $250 to a charity of the customer's choice. Dealerships also get to donate money to a charity of their choice.

This year, Courtesy Subaru in Kingsport decided to donate to SCHS.

"The last two years we've sponsored SBK here in Kingsport," said Jamie Bush, Subaru sales manager. "We've always focused on helping out the animal centers around us."

The humane society focuses on two main objectives: offering low-cost spay and neuter procedures and a rescue operation. SCHS regularly "pulls" dogs from the Scott County Animal shelter and places them with rescue organizations all across the county.

SCHS and the county-run animal shelter are different entities but have formed a successful partnership.

Robin Skeen, president of SCHS, said the donation of $9,169 was a fortune for the humane society. And coming off a successful yard sale, the organization's one and only fundraiser, SCHS is doing well financially, at least for the moment.

"We literally bleed cash," Skeen said. "What money we receive, we put immediately back into the community. We are either in a situation of feast or famine."

As an example, Skeen said with some of the extra money they have, SCHS was able to help a person from Dungannon who had a four-month-old puppy with parvo. The person could not afford to pay the doctor so SCHS reimbursed the doctor for the $200 bill.

Skeen said now SCHS is on more secure financial footing.

"We want to thank Courtesy for selecting us," she said. "This donation means a lot. It is providing us the opportunity to expand our spay and neuter program and our rescue program."