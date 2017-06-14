Gate City committee violates Freedom of Information Act

During Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, Allan “Cotton” Roberts read a statement about the violation. He said two members of the council were meeting on June 5 and Gate City Mayor Frances Perry joined them.

Under Virginia FOIA laws, any gathering of three or more members of a public body is considered a public meeting. Public meetings must follow all FOIA rules, including providing advance notice that a meeting will be taking place.

“We apologize and assure everyone that it will not happen again,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the trio did not know the meeting was a violation of FOIA laws. He said once the committee members became aware they had violated the law, they contacted Gate City Town Attorney Michelle Brooks.

Brooks contacted the FOIA advisory council about the violation. Roberts said the council said it was a minor violation and no disciplinary action would be taken.

According to Maria J.K. Everett, executive director and senior attorney of the FOIA Advisory Council, a representative of Gate City contacted her concerning an inadvertent violation of the FOIA. She said a two-member subcommittee meeting without advertising is fine, but once the mayor showed up, it created a quorum of the full town council meeting.

Everett said she advised the council to publicly acknowledge the mistake and post notice of meetings as required.

“It’s not the mistake. It’s what you do about it and just own up to it,” she said.