Swimmer drowns at Warriors Path State Park

Calls to 911 about the incident came in at 2:20 p.m. As of Tuesday evening, the victim's next of kin had yet to be notified and officials were not publicly releasing the identity.

According to Park Manager Sarah Leedy, the person who drowned had been swimming near the park’s boat ramp on Fort Patrick Henry Lake. She said the victim was quickly recovered from the water once first responders arrived, and there was no indication the victim had been wearing a life vest.

Additional information on the incident is expected to be released at a later time.

Responding to the scene were members of Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County Emergency Management, Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, Kingsport Fire Department, Sullivan County EMS and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.