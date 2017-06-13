Kingsport Senior Center sprayed for bed bugs

According to Heather Cook, Kingsport Director of Marketing and Public Relations, the issue was detected Thursday on the first floor of the facility, 1200 E. Center St. That's where the Kingsport Senior Center operates, offering Wellness programs, games, an exercise room, classes and other activities for people 50 years of age and older.

The Senior Center closed early Thursday, with a city contracted pest control business spraying the first floor the next morning. It remained closed the rest of that day and the next. The Senior Center is always closed on Sundays.

Cook said the Renaissance Center has never had past issues with bed bugs and last week’s discovery has now been resolved. Besides the Senior Center, no other operations in the facility were altered.

The building, which is managed by the City of Kingsport’s Office of Cultural Arts, also houses an art gallery on the second floor, 350-seat theater and a variety rooms available to rent for meetings and parties. It formerly served as John Sevier School and was renovated in 1991.

In March of 2015, the The Rogersville Senior Center and H.B. Stamps Public Library, which share a building, were closed for a few days to spray for bed bugs. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, bed bugs are not as common as other pests.

The adult bed bug is about a quarter inch long and reddish brown. Young nymph bed bugs are smaller and light-colored. Bed bugs are flat, allowing them to fit in small cracks and crevices, and they usually bite at night. They are often transported in clothing, furniture and luggage.