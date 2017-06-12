Duffield farmer to be featured on CNN segment spotlighting community difference makers

Robin Robbins, who hosts CNN journalist Kate Bolduan on her farm in Duffield for the segment, will talk about the important work of food hubs and provide insight into modern farm life in rural communities. The program will air at 11 a.m. on June 14 and again on June 17 at 9 p.m., according to a press release.

Food hubs help connect farmers in Central Appalachia with food retailers and brokers seeking to purchase healthy, farm-grown produce. They enable farmers to commercialize some of the food they produce by providing a way to deliver small crops to buyers, according to the release.

Robbins was chosen for the segment after talking to Farm Aid, an organization that works to strengthen family farm agriculture.

“Farm Aid has long supported the work of Appalachian Harvest and our parent organization, Appalachian Sustainable Development, and we were pleased when CNN’s production team contacted us about being featured on the show,” Robbins said in the release. “It’s an honor to be among institutions and people who are being recognized for bringing positive change to communities.”

Robbins also serves as the general manager for Appalachian Harvest in Duffield. That organization is considered a pioneer of the food hub and was founded in 2000 by Appalachian Sustainable Development, a nonprofit organization serving farmers in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and parts of West Virginia, according to the release.

More than $13 million in produce sales has been secured since Appalachian Harvest was founded. Currently, the food hub works with 11 grocery store chains from Maryland to Georgia which purchase seasonal produce from 70 farmers in the region, the release stated.

For more information on Appalachian Harvest or Appalachian Sustainable Development, visit www.asdevelop.org or find the organization on Facebook and Twitter.