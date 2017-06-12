Boy Scout, rising D-B freshman saves two with Heimlich

At 14, Duncan has used the Heimlich maneuver to save two people a year and a day apart.

The rising Dobyns-Bennett High School freshman will be on the drum line of the band and a member of the swim team. He also is a Life Scout and is preparing to seek the highest Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout in a year or two.

As a Boy Scout in Troop 51 that meets at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Harker has earned the First Aid Merit Badge.

When and where did he first learn the Heimlich?

Duncan said he learned the most important part of the Heimlich, pushing in and up, as a Webelo Cub Scout while in fourth grade during a stay at Camp Davy Crockett below Rogersville. The merit badge included learning the Heimlich, SAM (structural aluminum malleable) splint and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). So far, he’s used the Heimlich twice and the splint once, the latter on a friend who twisted an ankle.

Duncan said all people should learn the Heimlich and CPR.

“I think it’s very important for one to know how to do it and just be ready at any time because it can happen to anyone,” Duncan said.

His grandmother, Zelda Ridgeway, is a nurse and said her husband, a doctor in his 80s, has used the Heimlich to save someone only once in his life.

What was the first Heimlich he performed?

On Memorial Day of 2016, Duncan was at a cookout with friends and family when he first used his Heimlich training.

“We made smores,” Duncan recalled. “While we were cooking our smores, we noticed our friend’s dog was missing.” So he got on a bike to search for the dog but heard the 4-year-old girl choking before he performed the Heimlich on her.

What was his second Heimlich?

The family, including parents Candi and Orris Harker, Duncan and his grandmother, went on a Bahamas cruise in part to celebrate sister Jordan’s graduation from D-B. On the way back during dinner on May 30, the fourth day of the five-day cruise and the day after Memorial Day, a man at the table in front of Duncan began choking.

He first thought the man might be seasick since he had a napkin up to his mouth and was spitting up mucus, but he and the family soon realized the man was choking, possibly from the salmon fillets he was eating.

“My mom scooted back and said, ‘Duncan, go.’ ” Duncan did three in-and-up thrusts to be sure the airway was cleared. The next day, he walked on the ship until he located the man to be sure he was OK.

What are his plans for high school and afterward?

Aside from being on the swim team, in band and joining the Air Force JROTC at D-B, Duncan plans to begin working toward becoming an Eagle Scout after settling on a project and finishing up a few more merit badges. His career plans are to join the Coast Guard and become a rescue swimmer or helicopter pilot.