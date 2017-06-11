Remembering Zellie: Friends celebrate life of noted community volunteer

Friends of the late Zellie Earnest of Kingsport recently gathered at the Food City Press Room to celebrate his life and share stories about his experience as a trainer for Eastman Chemical Co. and his various roles as a volunteer in the community.

“He was the hands and feet of God on this Earth,” longtime friend and coworker Rick Toomey said of Earnest, who passed away in January at age 82.

Earnest is known as the patriarch of Kingsport’s Greenbelt. The celebration included the announcement of a plate being placed on the trail. A painted bluebird house will also be placed at the Exchange Place to honor his contributions to that historic site and to the birding community. The recipient of the first annual Eastman Credit Union Zellie Earnest Community Trustee Scholarship was announced for Girls Inc. Program Director Jed Garvey’s induction into the next Leadership Kingsport class. Earnest also advocated for Medicaid expansion in Tennessee.

Alderman Tom Parham read a proclamation declaring June 8 Zellie Earnest Day in Kingsport.

Earnest liked games, so Toomey started off the event with a game called “that’s me.”

“I worked with or shared an experience with Zellie in Boy Scouts. I went to church with Zellie at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. I worked with Zellie in birding. I worked with Zellie on the Greenbelt. I worked with Zellie at the Exchange Place. I was involved with Zellie to make our community a better place. I worked with Zellie at Eastman … I love Zellie Earnest,” Toomey said.

With each sentence, numerous people in the audience of more than 100 people said, “That’s me.”

“It’s amazing how Zellie touched people’s lives,” Toomey noted.

Former Kingsport Mayor Jeanette Blazier explained Earnest’s role as a community trustee.

“As a community, we talk to one another about our needs, our dreams and our vision,” she said. “ … One such person we are here to celebrate the life of today is Zellie Earnest. I don’t know of anyone anwhere who involves the principles of trusteeship better than Zellie. He was very often in the background, but always pushing others forward and encouraging — not shoving, but slightly encouraging them gently. … He loved with all of his heart this community and the people of the community. He had a love affair with the natural areas of our community. Thus, the passion for the Greenbelt.”

Elizabeth R. Griffin Research Foundation Executive Director Jim Welch stressed that Earnest’s positive passion was contagious.

“If Zellie was into it — whatever ‘it’ was — you knew the leader you wanted was already there,” Welch said.