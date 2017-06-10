ETSU: Former tennis coach forged $85K in receipts, expense reports

ETSU Board of Trustees Vice Chair David Golden, head of the body’s Audit Committee, said the hall-of-famer coach was engaged in a “fairly sophisticated” scheme to forge student-athletes’ signatures on meal expenditure forms and print phony receipts for restringing tennis racquets to be reimbursed for the costs.

Tracing suspect transactions as far back as 2010, the university’s audit team estimated $85,674.61 in questionable expenses related to meals, racquet stringing, registration fees and other expenditures. Auditors also tallied $20,747.63 in unreported annual leave they called into question.

“It’s an audit that tells a story very different than the story that many of us have come to know about coach Zaatini over the course of our experience with him … but what we saw today is that appearances were not what they indicated in terms of what was happening behind the scenes,” university President Brian Noland said after the trustees meeting.

Continue reading at JohnsonCityPress.com.