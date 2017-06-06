Sullivan County Property Assessor Ron Hillman found dead at home

Venable said HIllman’s family was in his thoughts and prayers as well as those of other elected officials and employees throughout county government after hearing the difficult-to-grasp news.

“Ron was one of the best-known people in Blountville, in and out of government,” Venable said. “And he was one of, if not the most well-liked due to his wonderful personality and his willingness to listen to people and try to help them. A lot of people, in fact, called him ‘the mayor of Blountville.’ It’s a huge loss for us here within government, and in a broader sense for the community as a whole. But today and in the days ahead our first thoughts are for what a loss it is to his family.”

Venable said Hillman’s wife was out of town and asked a family member to go check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and the family member found Hillman unresponsive.

Hillman, a Kingsport native known in his high school and college days as an outstanding athlete, had worked in the property assessor’s office many years, Venable said.

After his predecessor retired mid-term, Hillman was first elected property assessor in 2014 to fill out two years of the unexpired term. He easily won re-election to his first full term in November of last year.

Under state law, upon Hillman’s death, the chief deputy assessor in his office, Randy Morrell, automatically assumes the duties of property assessor, at least temporarily, Venable said, noting the law also states the Sullivan County Commission shall appoint someone to the post at a future meeting to serve until the next August election in which the office can be placed on the ballot. In this case, that will be August 2018. At that time, voters will have the chance to elect someone to serve until Hillman’s term would have expired in 2020.

Morrell is also a county commissioner.

Venable said Hillman had just completed the countywide reappraisal, which comes around every four years, including the local appeals process, which ended last week.

“We believe the state has everything sufficient to move ahead with it,” Venable said.

The process is key to determining the county tax rate, upon which the county’s budget will be based for the fiscal year that begins July 1.