Stone Drive crash flips pickup

KINGSPORT — A two-vehicle collision on East Stone Drive left a truck on its top Tuesday morning. It occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in eastbound lanes, in front of Wallace Mitsubishi. According to Kingsport police, a Chevrolet pickup was in the left hand lane and slowing to turn into an opening in the median. It was rear-ended by a following Dodge Stratus, spun and overturned. Only minor injuries were reported, while the driver of the car was cited for following too closely.