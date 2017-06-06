Scott County plans nine days of fun for Mountains of Music Homecoming

The event is being put on by The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. It is considered the music and cultural event of The Crooked Road and will take place over nine days, from June 9 - June 17 and will involve 19 counties throughout the region.

The theme for this year’s festival is “The Year We Sang.” According to a press release, the event will combine the best of Appalachian food, authentic culture, arts, crafts, adventure and a ton of bluegrass, old-time, gospel, folk and traditional music.

Scott County will be holding events from one end of the county to the other during all nine days. Below you will find all the events happening in different areas.

DUFFIELD

All Duffield events will take place at Natural Tunnel State Park

Full Moon Hike on June 9. Start time is 8:30 p.m.

Welcome campfire on June 9 and June 16. Start time is 8 p.m.

Kayak the Clinch River: Boone’s Run on June 10 and June 16. Start time is 9 a.m. on June 10 and 1 p.m. on June 16.

Wild Cave Tour: Natural Tunnel Caverns on June 10. Start time is 2 p.m.

Canoe the Clinch on June 11, 17 and 18. Start time is 2:30 p.m. on June 11 and 18 and 9 a.m. on June 17.

Longhunters Kayak Trip on June 11. Start time is 9 a.m.

Canorkel on June 14. Start time is 10 a.m.

The Crooked Road’s Old-Time Music & Dance Spectacular featuring Eddie Bond, Debbie Yates, Mac Traynham and others. The concert is on June 15 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children.

Campers Craft on June 15 starting at 10 a.m.

Stock Creek Passage on June 15 starting at 10 a.m. and June 17 starting at 2 p.m.

Wild Cave Tour: Bolling Cave on June 15 starting at 2 p.m.

Fincastle hayride on June 17 starting at 6:30 p.m.

NICKELSVILLE

Hicks Friday Night Jam will be held on June 9 and June 16. The jam session takes place at 1844 Bethel Road in Nickelsville and begins at 7 p.m.

GATE CITY

Celebrating Carter Fold will take place on June 10 at the Scott County Public Library in Gate City. It will start at 2 p.m.

Music and a meal will be held on June 14 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on E. Jackson Street. It will start between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Clinch Mountain Honey Hole, a community-wide garage sale, will be held at Clinch Mountain Honey Hole on Water Street on June 17. The time will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Clinch Mountain Music Fest will take place on June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at 156 E. Jackson St.

More information can be found at http://mtnsofmusic.com.