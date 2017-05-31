A life of service: Nickelsville Vice Mayor Danny Dixon honored for his contributions

Whether it was serving children and teachers during his 33-year teaching career, serving Scott County’s past by authoring two books and starting a preservation company, serving his church as a deacon, serving his wife as a loving husband for 46 years or by serving his community as vice mayor of Nickelsville, Dixon has done it all.

A lifetime of service culminated this year when Dixon received the annual Distinguished Service Award at the Scott County Chamber of Commerce dinner in March for his work on the Nickelsville Healthcare Complex.

Even when being honored, Dixon was humble.

“It was one of those awards they have to give to somebody,” he said. “I didn’t deserve the award any more than a whole lot of other people.”

Dixon is a lifelong resident of Nickelsville. After being in the last graduating class at Nickelsville High School, he attended Clinch Valley College for two years and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and physical education from Milligan College.

He then had an opportunity to earn a master’s in learning disabilities and emotional disturbance from Virginia Commonwealth University.

He came back to Nickelsville to teach elementary students.

“I loved it,” he said. “I was one of the most fortunate individuals that I don’t think there was ever a day in my 44-year working career that I dreaded going to work. I loved it all.”

During his tenure as a young teacher, he served his first stint on the Nickelsville Town Council. But promotions in the school system forced him to put public service to the town on the back burner for a time. After retirement, however, he returned full force to the council.

Dixon taught special education students for six years and later become director of special education for the school system. He called it an exciting time because Scott County was blazing the trail in special education. Dixon said they were literally trying to figure things out.

He later become the director of instruction for the entire school system. He said basically everything was his responsibilty. After retiring from the school system, Dixon became the director of the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School, which encompasses 17 school systems across Southwest Virginia.

When Dixon was teaching, he discovered another passion: history. He said one of his favorite subjects to teach was Virginia history. But he kept noticing the school history books did not include much, if any, of Southwest Virginia’s history.

“You couldn’t find anything in Virginia history books about our area,” he said. “The implied message was nothing ever happened out here that was important, and there certainly were no important people living out here on the frontier. I thought that couldn’t possibly be the case, but I didn’t know for sure because I didn’t anything about it either.”

He said he discovered that the notion that the region produced no important events or people was the furthest thing from the truth. He said there were a number of major events that impacted not only the area but the nation.

That newfound knowledge spurred Dixon to write two books about the subject, with a third book in the works. “Pathfinders, Pioneers, and Patriots” and “When Courage Was Common” were about the settlement and challenges of living on the Appalachian frontier. They mainly deal with life in the mountains before 1800.

“There’s an awful lot that our people have to be proud of about their heritage,” he said. “But you can’t be proud of something you don’t know about. And sadly, that’s the case.”

During this time, public service beckoned for Dixon once again. He ran successfully to serve on the town council. He was soon named vice mayor and has served in that capacity for the past dozen years.

He helped write the grants that would bring a total healthcare complex to the town, something of a rarity in a place the size of Nickelsville.

Dixon hopes to continue improving the town where his daughter and two granddaughters live. And he hopes to continue serving the town his ancestors called home.

“Nickelsville is a wonderful place to live and raise your family,” he said. “The quality of life here is unbelievable. It just doesn’t exist in every little community anymore. Our goal is not to attract more people, which would be fine too, but rather to improve the quality of life for the people who are here.”