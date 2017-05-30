Tennessee records largest monthly unemployment decline since 1984

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted employment rate dropped four tenths of a percentage point—from March’s 5.1 percent to April’s 4.7 percent—the largest month-to-month decrease since January 1984.

That decrease is also greater than the tenth of a percentage point fall in the national rate in April, putting the U.S. preliminary rate at 4.4 percent for the month.

“Lowering the unemployment rate is really a statewide effort,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips. “From our workforce partners across Tennessee, to other state agencies, we are all working together to help create jobs and put people to work.”

Read more at the Johnson City Press.