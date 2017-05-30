logo

Tennessee records largest monthly unemployment decline since 1984

Zach Vance, Johnson City Press • Today at 1:38 PM

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for April reached a milestone that hasn’t been recorded in more than 30 years, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s latest labor report.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted employment rate dropped four tenths of a percentage point—from March’s 5.1 percent to April’s 4.7 percent—the largest month-to-month decrease since January 1984.

That decrease is also greater than the tenth of a percentage point fall in the national rate in April, putting the U.S. preliminary rate at 4.4 percent for the month.

“Lowering the unemployment rate is really a statewide effort,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips. “From our workforce partners across Tennessee, to other state agencies, we are all working together to help create jobs and put people to work.”

