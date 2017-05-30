Jacobs Creek Campground temporarily closed

Jacobs Creek Campground is located on South Holston Lake approximately 2 miles north of U.S. Highway 421 in Sullivan County.

“The temporary closure is for the safety of our visitors. The campground will be reopened when the water recedes and we have the opportunity to evaluate the area to ensure it is safe for public use,” said Watauga Ranger District Ranger Keith Kelley,

Water levels in lakes, rivers and streams throughout the region are a bit higher than normal from all of the recent rainstorms. There is a 40 percent chance of more rain on Wednesday.

For more information about Jacobs Creek contact the Watauga Ranger Station at (423) 735-1500.