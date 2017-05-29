Clinch Coalition hosting 19-mile Chief Benge hike

The 19-mile trek will take place on June 3 and 4. Dinner and breakfast, along with camping sites at Bark Camp Lake, will be provided at no cost. Participants will need to bring their own lunch, water and snacks.

The hike will begin at High Knob Tower in Wise County and wind along the top of High Knob. Hikers will be treated to stunning views, challenging terrain and a chance to explore the region’s unique forest ecology, according to a press release. The hike will end at Hanging Rock Recreation Area just east of Dungannon.

The trail is well used and has numerous stream crossings, which can be challenging if the water is high. Experienced hikers will lead the hike and be available to help participants along the way.

The Clinch Coalition will provide a shuttle service so hikers can do a half-day trek, bail out if necessary and not have to carry their camping gear, the release stated.

All ages are welcome, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. The coalition wants parents to be mindful of physical ability when considering bringing a young child.

Registration is required. To RSVP, and for a full schedule and details, please contact the coalition by email at clinchcoalition@mounet.com or call (276) 479-2176.