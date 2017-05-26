logo

Local road projects could rev up after gas tax increase

Nathan Baker, Johnson City Press • Yesterday at 4:30 PM

Washington County drivers could see a bevy of road improvements over the next decade as new revenue from a fuel tax increase enacted this year filters into state and local coffers.

Casin Swann, a member of transportation funding advocacy group the Transportation Coalition of Tennessee, stopped in Jonesborough Thursday afternoon to tout the increased local revenue and 18 projects in the county the new law will help fund.

According to Swann, Washington County and its three municipalities, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Watauga, will receive more than $22 million over the next 15 years in new local revenue, and the 18 construction projects will bring $72.5 million in total investment.

