Local road projects could rev up after gas tax increase

Casin Swann, a member of transportation funding advocacy group the Transportation Coalition of Tennessee, stopped in Jonesborough Thursday afternoon to tout the increased local revenue and 18 projects in the county the new law will help fund.

According to Swann, Washington County and its three municipalities, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Watauga, will receive more than $22 million over the next 15 years in new local revenue, and the 18 construction projects will bring $72.5 million in total investment.

