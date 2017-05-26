Doctors’ orders: Riding an ATV? Wear a helmet

Although ATV injuries so far haven’t spiked here as they have in the Nashville area, two Holston Valley Medical Center trauma surgeons said they remain steady but high in this region.

Holston Valley trauma surgeon George Testerman has published research on ATV accidents and helps keep a detailed trauma registry at Holston Valley. Over the past 10 years, the registry had more than 800 cases, which Holston Valley trauma surgeon Tiffany Lasky said works out to an average of 75 to 100 a year, of serious ATV accidents, many requiring hospitalization.

The two said the hospital has treated 40 serious ATV injuries so far this year. They said the peak injury season generally starts in May or June and ends in the fall. In comparison, Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials recently reported having treated nearly 50 ATV accident victims so far in 2017: 34 adults and 14 children. They were treated at VUMC or the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital..

“We have a high number all the time,” Lasky said Thursday.

“Holston Valley sees a large number in general of ATV cases compared to the rest of the country,” Lasky said. “We’ve seen some pretty bad ATV cases and some of them have been younger than 16.” Statistics nationwide indicate about a third of ATV injuries are suffered by juveniles.

Lasky and Testerman said using approved helmets is the No. 1 thing that can help prevent or lessen ATV injuries. The helmets should be certified by the U.S. Department of Transportation or the Snell Memorial Foundation, according to Vanderbilt hospital. Research shows helmets will reduce head injuries by 85 percent, they said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Surgeons and Vanderbilt Children's Hospital don’t recommend people 16 or younger ride or drive ATVs. However, the Tennessean newspaper recently reported that if parents allow children to ride ATVs, doctors recommend wearing a helmet and eye protection; avoid driving or riding as a passenger on ATVs not designed for more than one person; take a hands-on safety course; avoid paved roads because ATVs are difficult to control and collisions with other vehicles can be deadly; and don’t let children drive or ride an adult ATV.

“They (at Vanderbilt) actually used some of our data to try to do safety efforts through the state legislature,” Testerman said Thursday. For instance, he said that Kentucky ATV injuries make up about half of Holston Valley’s total ATV injuries. With helmet use rare among Kentucky ATV users, he said Kentucky injuries as a whole are more numerous and more serious than those in Tennessee or Virginia. Holston Valley generally receives trauma patients from Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, as well as a some from eastern North Carolina. All four states require helmets for ATVs, but that is often ignored, especially in Kentucky, Testerman said.

“If you go to a Walmart in Kentucky, about half the vehicles are ATVs,” said Testerman, who is involved with safety outreach for ATVs. The upcoming national ATV Safety Week, June 2-11, is sponsored by the ATV Safety Institute.

In all four states, ATVs generally are not allowed on public roads, except to cross roads, although the Tennessee General Assembly has carved out exceptions for Anderson County, Scott County and Campbell County, all in East Tennessee. In Virginia, such an exemption exists for Buchanan County in Southwest Virginia.