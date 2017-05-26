$10 million grant will help develop abandoned mines in SW Va.

The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy will receive the money. The grant comes from the Power Plus Pilot program, which was part of the federal omnibus funding bill, according to a press release.

All of the money will be used for mines in Southwest Virginia.

“We are ready to get to work and have a lot of information to offer to those selected to help us make the greatest economic impact with these funds,” said Butch Lambert, DMME deputy director, in the release. “Our agency has been reclaiming abandoned mine lands for decades. This pilot program will allow us to focus on AML (Abandoned Mine Land) projects better suited for economic development.”

The AML program was created after more rigorous environmental laws were passed through the Surface Mining and Control Act in 1977, according to the release. The program reclaims sites that were mined before that time and could be a hazard to the public and the environment.

An interactive map of all the abandoned mines in Southwest Virginia can be found on the DMME website. A stakeholder work group, made up of state economic and community development authorities, will identify projects that meet the requirements of the Power Plus Pilot program and receive approval from the Office of Surface Mining, the release stated.

Projects will be prioritized based on the severity of a site’s hazards and whether another entity is available to reclaim the site.

“The $10 million will allow the agency to reclaim projects that may not have taken precedence before,” the release stated. “The reclamation of these projects will have a focus on improving the economy of Southwest Virginia with the added benefit of improving the environment.”