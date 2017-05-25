Tri-Cities Christian School chess team competes in USCF Supernationals

Students from all 50 states played in the United States Chess Federation Supernational Scholastic Tournament held at the Opryland Gaylord Hotel.

Seven games were held over three days, and students from kindergarten through 12th grade were eligible to compete. Schools with more than two players in each section could also compete as a team.

Former world champion Garry Kasparov spoke during the opening ceremony and held a book signing. Many other grand masters were present for seminars during the event.

TCCS was the only school east of Knoxville competing, with 15 students playing on three teams.

In the kindergarten to eighth grade section under 750 rated, Andrew Beal (sixth grade), Michael Beverly (seventh grade), Daniel Owen (sixth grade), Gabe Rosenbalm (sixth grade) and Claire Young (sixth grade) competed and finished in 28th place, with the top 25 teams receiving trophies.

In the kindergarten to ninth grade unrated section, Kendall Jarvis (fifth grade), Abby Judd (fifth grade), Grace Williams (fifth grade) and Jesse Young (eighth grade) came in seventh place and received a USCF national trophy.

David Owen competed in the High School National Championship section. Sarah Owen (second grade) and Tanier Peltier (second grade) competed in the kindergarten through third grade under 700 section, and Annie Beverly (second grade), Brennan Jarvis (first grade) and Sydney Williams (second grade) competed in the kindergarten through third grade unrated section.

The TCCS chess team is coached by Steve Owen, USCF candidate master. This is the third national USCF trophy won by TCCS over the last three years.

TCCS would like to thank its corporate sponsors that assisted with its fundraising activities to make the trip to the Supernationals possible. A special thanks goes to Fazoli’s for donating spaghetti for the spaghetti dinner and to Belk for the sale of Belk charity certificates. Many thanks also go to Dunkin’ Donuts for providing donuts to sell at the school during carline.

The school will be hosting a local tournament on October 28 and would like to invite all local scholastic chess players to come and compete. Organizers are hoping to have more than 100 students participate.

Chess has been shown to improve a student’s academic performance, and TCCS is committed to its chess program and to excellence in academics.