This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

E.C. FRAZIER

Come and give E.C. Frazier a warm welcome back. Sit back grab a beverage and enjoy some local music with your pals! Don't miss this opportunity! We hope to see ya there!

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

TWILIGHT ALIVE CONCERT SERIES:

A1A: JIMMY BUFFETT TRIBUTE BAND

As the first band ever to showcase a high-energy concert composed of nothing except Buffett's best songs spanning every era of his career, A1A became the only Tribute Band personally sanctioned by Jimmy Buffett.

Broad Street - 7 p.m.

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

DAVID THE SHEPHERD KING

David, the epic Biblical story of a shepherd boy, called by God to be the King over God's chosen flock, the nation of Israel. With a sling and a harp, David was ushered onto a throne, but not without being tried and tested. David, the worshipful warrior, had to overcome the giant hatred of his enemies and the failings of his own flesh.

140 Broad St. - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

WISE OLD RIVER

Wise Old River shares songs about the human condition. Our desire is for our music to be stripped down organic, earthy, wires, wood and vibrations from our souls. Bring a friend and grab a beer!

151 E. Main Street - 9 p.m.

Saturday

WILDERNESS TRAILS CAR SHOW

The Kingsport Antique and Rod Club is bringing food, fun and cars to downtown Kingsport at the Wilderness Trail Rod Run.. The event is open to the public, and food and music will be provided. Food and live music will be on hand, and several downtown restaurants will be open during the event.The show will be free for the public, but there is an entry fee for show cars.

Main and Broad Street - 12 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

FRITZ AND CO.

Fritz & Co. is a four-piece nostalgic rock n' roll band from the border of Tennessee and Virginia. With an eclectic blend of archaic structure and modern liberation, Logan Fritz & Company captures the essence of American rock'n'roll with a modern twist.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

AMYTHYST KIAH

A professed Southern Gothic songster based in Johnson City, Amythyst Kiah's commanding stage presence is only matched by her raw and powerful vocals-a deeply moving, hypnotic sound that stirs echoes of a distant and restless past.

324 Market Street - 8:30 p.m.