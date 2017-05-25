Lynn Garden grandmother needs help after tree falls on trailer, SUV

A Wednesday afternoon storm toppled a large tree onto her High Point Avenue mobile home and SUV, while tearing down the nearby power lines.

“The trailer is demolished. It’s totaled. There’s no way I can fix it,” said Crawford, who has lived in the mobile home going on four years. “I heard a large crash and it hit so hard it knocked me to the floor. Now I’m left with this.”

The tree was located roughly along the fence line with Crawford’s neighbor and fell across the driveway, onto her SUV and easily over half of the mobile home and into the small backyard. It cracked and pushed in the ceiling in at least three spots, busted a window in one of the rooms and knocked some small items off of the walls.

In the aftermath, Crawford called the landowner, 911, American Electric Power and the Red Cross.

“The Red Cross came and will put us up for the week, but obviously it’s going to take longer than a week. I don’t have the money to fix it,” Crawford said, noting she spent the last of her money — $5,500 — on the SUV. “Everything I own is in this house and the tree bent the frame. I just don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Teresa Hamilton Hall, a spokesperson for AEP, said a crew responded to Crawford’s call in about 30 minutes and de-energized the line within another 30 minutes. Unfortunately, it is not AEP’s responsibility to remove the tree.

“Once the tree is gone, the AEP can respond and fix the line,” Hall said. “Beyond that, it is not AEP’s responsibility.”

Crawford, who is on disability, is raising her three grandchildren: Cameron, 15; Aalayah, 11 and Tristyn, 6. Everyone was in the trailer at the time of the chaos.

“I heard a loud boom and the trailer shook. I thought it was going to flip over,” Cameron said. His sister, Aalayah, was on the couch and screamed when it happened. Young Tristyn was listening to music and did not hear the crash.

“I can’t believe it happened,” Crawford said.