Tornado watch issued for area counties

In East Tennessee: Hawkins, Anderson, Claiborne, Greene, Loudon, Sevier, Blount, Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson, Monroe, Union, Campbell, Grainger, Hancock, Knox, Polk.

In Southwest Virginia: Scott, Lee and Wise.

According to the NWS: A strong upper level storm system will move across the Tennessee Valley Today. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through the evening hours as a cold front moves across the area. Damaging winds and quarter size hail will be the biggest threat, although an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

For the latest conditions and weather alerts, visit the NWS.