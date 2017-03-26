New Vision Youth raising money for educational, cultural trip to Jamaica

“It’s like a reward for them,” said Johnnie Mae Swagerty, director of New Vision Youth. “Plus, they can learn about other cultures and have fun too.”

This is not the first time New Vision Youth, a subset of South Central Kingsport Community Development, Inc., has taken an educational trip outside the country. Swagerty said the group has previously traveled to Cozumel, Mexico, and Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas, learning about those places’ culture and way of life.

“Some of these kids have never been out of the state of Tennessee, and some of them have never been on a traveling bus,” Swagerty said. “To get to do that is going to be something they’ll cherish for the rest of their life.”

Swagerty said she has talked with Omar Evans of Jamaica Volunteer Expeditions several times over the past year to plan this trip. The group will take new books to Jamaican children, read stories to them and learn about life on the island.

On the way to Jamaica, the group will travel through Daytona and Miami, Florida. On the way home from Jamaica, the group will visit the Cayman Islands and Savannah, Georgia.

While in Daytona, the group will take a historical tour of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Home. In Savannah, they will visit First African Baptist Church, one of the churches that was involved in the Underground Railroad.

Swagerty said New Vision Youth is raising funds to cover transportation costs and half of each child’s hotel bill for the weeklong trip. The other half of each child’s hotel bill, in addition to the costs for all parents traveling with the group, must be paid by the child’s family.

Swagerty said the group is about $3,000 short of its goal. New Vision Youth will hold three fundraising events next month.

First, the group will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Applebee’s in Kingsport on April 15 from 8-10 a.m. The pancakes will be cooked and served by University of Tennessee football player Malik Foreman, Kingsport beauty pageant winners and children of New Vision Youth. University of Tennessee door prizes will be given out, with all proceeds going toward the Jamaica trip.

The group will also hold a car wash fundraiser at Title Max on Stone Drive on April 22 and a fish fry April 29.

“The kids have worked hard to do this,” Swagerty said. “The only time I ask the community for money is for the kids to go on the trip, because they’re always volunteering to do things for other organizations. They never say no.”

Those who cannot attend the fundraisers but would still like to support the trip can send a check to SunTrust Bank on Fort Henry Drive with “New Vision Youth Jamaica Cruise Account” written on the memo line. Donations can also be taken to the South Central Kingsport office.

For the children who are not able to go to Jamaica, Swagerty said another travel opportunity is in the works for later this year. New Vision Youth is currently looking to partner with Central Baptist Church to take a trip to Washington, D.C., in November.

“I want to make sure that the other kids that couldn’t go to Jamaica get to go to Washington, D.C. We will be helping them with the costs of that trip too.”

Swagerty said her goal for the Jamaica trip is for the children to understand the privileges they enjoy in this country.

“We just want the kids to meet with other youth from a different culture to see how they live,” Swagerty said. “I just want them to learn to be thankful for what they have and learn from this.”