Virginia Coal & Energy Alliance hosting its 38th annual conference at Meadowview

This year's theme will be "Coal: Launching a New Era." The conference will be held on May 22 and 23 at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.

VCEA is a nonprofit organization of industries, businesses, educators and others who have come together to promote coal and clean coal technologies, according to its website. The group is non-partisan and works in various areas, including education, legislative and regulatory, to advocate for safe and affordable energy for all citizens.

SSEB is a nonprofit interstate compact created in 1960 to enhance economic development and the quality of life throughout the South through innovations in energy and environmental policies, programs and technologies, according to a press release. SSEB is made up of 16 southern states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The organizations have had a strong working relationship due to working with the U.S. Department of Energy and their interests in promoting coal.

Tickets to the event — which include a reception, breakfast, lunch, breaks and conference materials — will cost a VCEA member $350 and a non-member $450 if booked before April 30. Prices after April 30 will be $400 for a VCEA member and $600 for a non-member.

Limited space is available to any company or organization that would like to promote any technology, product, equipment or service that could be beneficial to the coal or energy industries. Exhibit space will cost $750, which allows one person to attend all meeting functions and special activities.

Along with the conference, VCEA will once again be hosting its annual golf outing at Cattails Golf Course at MeadowView. Playing individually will cost $150, while playing in a group of four will be $440.

A fishing tournament will be held on May 22 as well. This will be the fifth year of the tournament. It will cost $100 for a two-member team. No specific location for the tournament has been announced.

For more information or to register for the conference, please contact VCEA at (276) 889-2262, (276) 889-4001, email vcea@virginiacoalenergy.com or visit their website http://www.virginiacoalenergy.com.