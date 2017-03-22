BMA hears update on new transit facility

The Model City is in the process of building a new facility for the Kingsport Area Transit Service on the site of the old foundry, at the corner of Main and Sullivan. The 7,000-square-foot building will include space for bus loading and unloading, a waiting area for passengers and room for administrative offices.

“This will be our first building ever designed for transit,” said Chris McCartt, assistant city manager for administration. “This is a major milestone for us.”

McCartt gave an update on the project to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a work session Tuesday afternoon, saying the project is 60 percent through the design/development stage. City staff is reviewing the plans and talking with engineers, then in May will look at the final design and know more about the estimated cost.

The project is trending under budget, McCartt said, with the goal being to open bids in June or July. Construction is estimated to take 18 months.

The history behind the project dates back to a 2015 assessment that found KATS in need of additional space. The study identified the foundry property as the ideal site for a new facility, and with the blessing of the BMA, city staff moved forward with securing federal and state funds to cover the cost of the project.

Last year, Kingsport secured $4.1 million in federal funds and $515,500 in state funds, but failed to secure a $3.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration, which left the city planning to do the project in two phases.

The first phase will include the new transit center, bus transfer island and parking improvements. A second phase will be a bus storage garage and vehicle wash facility. Kingsport plans to reapply for a federal grant to help cover the bulk of this later phase.

“We’re continuing to look at opportunities we have there, and we hope to come back, while under construction, to start building the garage,” McCartt said.

The new facility will be much larger than the existing Clay Street office, though it will maintain a similar look as compared to other downtown buildings with red brick, sandstone panels, a metal roof and arches around the windows. One notable feature will be a small workout room.

“Our drivers are sitting for long periods of time,” McCartt said. “They’ll be able to come in on break or during lunch, (using) equipment specifically designed to help them in their job. It’ll help protect them from injuries and promote an active lifestyle.”