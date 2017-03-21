Meals on Wheels of Kingsport unaffected by Trump's proposed budget cuts

Bunky Seay, president of the board of directors for Meals on Wheels of Kingsport, said the Kingsport chapter receives no federal funding because it is not a member of Meals on Wheels America. Instead, the organization relies on funding from other organizations, businesses and individuals.

“We operate the same way as national, except we do it all with volunteers,” Seay said. “The national (chapters) pay their cooks and drivers, and we do not. We rely 100 percent on volunteers.”

Meals on Wheels provides warm, nutritious meals to hungry seniors throughout the country. To qualify, Seay said seniors must be unable to prepare their own meals, and they must not have anyone living with them who could prepare their meals.

According to Meals on Wheels’ 2016 fact sheet, members of Meals on Wheels America served more than 2.4 million seniors last year, with nearly 219.4 million meals served.

Though it will not affect the Kingsport chapter, some chapters that are members of Meals on Wheels America could receive less federal funding if the president’s proposed budget is approved.

The proposed budget cuts could have an impact on the number of people Meals on Wheels serves. As a whole, Meals on Wheels is currently serving 23 million fewer meals now than in 2005 because of inadequate funding, and waiting lists are growing in every state, according to a statement released on the Meals on Wheels website.

Trump’s budget outline proposes the elimination of the $3 billion Community Development Block Grant program, which provides funding to some Meals on Wheels chapters.

“The Federal Government has spent over $150 billion on this block grant since its inception in 1974, but the program is not well-targeted to the poorest populations and has not demonstrated results,” the budget plan reads.

Other potential budget reductions, such as cuts to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, could also have an impact on Meals on Wheels, though these details have yet to be released.

Seay said Meals on Wheels of Kingsport receives 85 percent of its funding from the United Way of Greater Kingsport. Mandi Cambre, resource development and communications director for United Way, said United Way provides $123,694 per year to Meals on Wheels of Kingsport, none of which will be affected by the federal budget.

“We do fund Meals on Wheels at a high level,” Cambre said. “The president’s budget wouldn’t affect our funding of them because we are totally dependent on donor funds here.”

Seay said Meals on Wheels of Kingsport and Meals on Wheels America have a measurable impact on communities. On average, he said Meals on Wheels of Kingsport serves 215 meals every weekday, with several people still on the waiting list.

Though the board of directors for the Kingsport chapter has considered joining Meals on Wheels America in the past, it has decided to remain independent, at least for the time being.

“We were established in 1972 and have several times looked at joining,” Seay said. “But because we have such a good volunteer spirit in Kingsport, we haven’t seen the need to.”

Although Meals on Wheels of Kingsport will not be directly impacted by federal budget cuts, Seay said it could be indirectly impacted if other costs rise, which would prohibit people from donating as much to the program as they have in the past.

“It scares me that it could impact all nonprofit organizations,” Seay said. “If medical costs and other things go up like they’re predicting, it will affect all of us.”