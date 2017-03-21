Coeburn welcomes visitors with Paul Bunyan-size rocker

On Monday, the town unveiled its latest welcoming gesture to the larger world in the form of a whoppin’ huge rocking chair standing 11 feet tall with a seat that is 6 feet wide and 7 feet deep.

Two residents of the Wise Correctional Unit built the Paul Bunyan-size rocker to deliver a simple message: “Welcome.”

“We’re a friendly place, and a rocking chair is a friendly piece of furniture,” said Robyn Lee, an entrepreneur coordinator at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a member of the Rally Coeburn Committee that came up with the idea.

The rocker is built from treated pine decking and took the two offenders at the Wise Correction Unit — formerly known as the Virginia Department of Corrections Camp 18 located not far from downtown Coeburn — about 40 hours to build, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The chair was completed in pieces and then transported to downtown, where it was assembled in front of the Coeburn Depot near the town fountain and new Virginia Department of Tourism LOVE sign, also built by Correctional Unit offenders. Presented in January, the LOVE project was designed and built to mirror Coeburn's unique series of arched pedestrian bridges in the downtown area.

“This was (another) great opportunity for our men to give back to the community, and the committee is quite happy with the finished product,” said Wise Correctional Unit Superintendent Lafayette “Fate” Fleming.

Coeburn was one of eight Southwest Virginia communities to receive a grant designed to promote tourism and small business opportunities, and the chair is part of a continuing effort to promote the town.