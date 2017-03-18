logo

Kingsport woman wins national beauty contest, helps SBK shelter

Staff reports • Today at 6:00 PM

Kingsport's Mindy Frazier on Friday won PRAI Beauty‘s nationwide "Not Just a Pretty Face” search. Contestants had to be over 40 and have a passion for community service. Frazier, a registered nurse, volunteers with the SBK Animal shelter and has helped with numerous animal adoption events. She said one of the reasons she entered the contest was PRAI Beauty's involvement with animal rescue. Frazier said she was honored to win the contest and happy the SBK Shelter will receive $500 donated by PRAI Beauty.

The goal was to find a woman who not only looks good, but for whom doing good is as rudimentary as applying moisturizer every morning.

A nation-wide search ensued, led by famed fashion photographer Nigel Barker, the brand’s Global Creative Director, as well as its CEO Cathy Kangas and HSN host Amy Morrison. The criteria was simple: applicants had to be over 40, as CEO Kangas says they feel “the fashion and the beauty industry has truly left women behind who are over 40.” And they had to have a passion for community service. And tonight, PRAI Beauty announced its winner, Mindy Frazier, a 46-year-old registered nurse who resides in Tennessee, and whose outer and inner beauty is something to behold.

