Kingsport woman wins national beauty contest, helps SBK shelter

The goal was to find a woman who not only looks good, but for whom doing good is as rudimentary as applying moisturizer every morning.

A nation-wide search ensued, led by famed fashion photographer Nigel Barker, the brand’s Global Creative Director, as well as its CEO Cathy Kangas and HSN host Amy Morrison. The criteria was simple: applicants had to be over 40, as CEO Kangas says they feel “the fashion and the beauty industry has truly left women behind who are over 40.” And they had to have a passion for community service. And tonight, PRAI Beauty announced its winner, Mindy Frazier, a 46-year-old registered nurse who resides in Tennessee, and whose outer and inner beauty is something to behold.