Appalachia resident killed in fire

At 4:50 a.m., the Wise County Sheriff’s Office requested the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office to respond to a residential fire. The fire destroyed the doublewide trailer located in the 2000 block of Roda Road.

According to a news release from Corinne N. Geller, VSP public relations director, a body was recovered from inside the residence and was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, and the cause remains under investigation, according to the release.