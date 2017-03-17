Kaine says Trump budget would hurt Southwest Virginia

Trump’s budget plan released Thursday calls for deep cuts to some government organizations and large increases for others. Kaine said the budget will be dead on arrival in the Senate.

“There is already bipartisan agreement that President Trump’s harmful budget will be a nonstarter in Congress,” Kaine, D-Va., said in a press release. “I hope that my colleagues in the Senate will work across the aisle on a budget that charts a different road map, which makes the investments to help Virginia families get ahead that are absent from President Trump’s budget proposal.”

Kaine, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, and his staff sent out a press release highlighting cuts that would affect people living in Southwest Virginia.

According to the release, the planned $2.6 billion cut to the Environmental Protection Agency would affect the Office of Enforcement, which makes certain that organizations are following federal clean air and water laws.

Cuts to the Department of the Interior would reduce funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which preserves farmland, waterways, Civil War battlefields and other space in the commonwealth from development. It would also cut the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program which compensates counties throughout Southwest Virginia for federally owned land.

Also on the cutting room floor would be Abandoned Mine Land grants that address environmental contamination, restore sites for economically productive uses and support jobs in Southwest Virginia.

A proposed 21 percent cut to the Department of Agriculture could jeopardize the Water and Wastewater loan and grant program, which ahs enabled small rural communities throughout Virginia to access financing for water systems.

Eliminating $9.6 billion from the Department of Labor could lead to cuts in job training that benefit senior citizens by eliminating the Senior Community Service Employment program. It could also lead to less job training for youth from disadvantaged backgrounds by cutting Job Corps centers.

Trump also proposed to eliminate the Appalachian Regional Coalition, which employs Southwest Virginians.

"Budgets show us a president’s priorities, and based on what President Trump released (Thursday), I’m concerned that he’s continuing to push policies that would hurt Virginians,” Kane said in the release. “While I support the administration’s commitment to investments in defense, deep cuts to the State Department jeopardize our national security.”