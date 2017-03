Charges were pending.

Washington Sheriff Ed Graybeal said Friday the crash in the 600 block of Conklin Road took the life of Shirra N. Branum, 37, 313 Rambling Road Jonesborough. She was the driver of a 2001 X-Terra. The crash also injured her 9-year-old son, who was admitted to the Johnson City Medical Center.

