Overnight wreck shuts down I-81 in Kingsport

The wreck occurred at 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 59. According to Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, the tractor trailer overturned and was subsequently fully involved in flames. No injuries were reported, but cleanup forced northbound traffic to be detoured at mile marker 57 at the I-26 interchange.

As of 8:45 a.m. the closure remained in effect, with crews still removing debris from the trailer. It was on top of a guard rail, while the burned out cab was disengaged and down a wooded embankment.

What the tractor trailer was hauling was not immediately clear. An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

A timetable for when the vehicle and debris will be removed has not been established, with closure of northbound I-81 lanes between exit 57 and 59 expended to last several more hours.

