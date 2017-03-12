BMA to weigh funding for transportation projects

At a recent work session, the BMA got its first look at the transportation capital improvement program (CIP), which is a list of road projects city staff has proposed for either new or continued funding. The list includes road widening and extension work, a bridge replacement, and the return of a traffic signal downtown among other improvements.

All in all, the projects would require slightly more than $2.2 million in city funding.

Though the proposed CIP has transportation upgrades extending out to 2023, the BMA will approve only the actual funding for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

City Manager Jeff Fleming said the overall CIP has been balanced with the debt service roll-off. Debt service is the amount of cash paid annually by the city to pay off long-term bonds.

When Kingsport annexed in the Rock Springs community, the city widened and improved Rock Springs Road from the Edinburgh neighborhood to Cox Hollow Road. All along the city planned to widen and improve the remaining portion, from Cox Hollow to Interstate 26.

However, since that section is a state route, it’s up to the state to fund it. In the proposed CIP, $4 million in state and federal funds is allocated toward that project.

“We’ve already funded two previous phases, and this is the last portion that involves (federal) funds,” said Michael Thompson, assistant public works director for the city. “This is actually the construction phase money.”

A total of $6 million has been allocated for the survey, design and construction. Thompson said construction would not start this year and the city is not sure of the time frame yet.

Kingsport plans to completely rebuild Island Road from Memorial Boulevard to Golf Ridge Drive, with $300,000 in local funds included in the transportation CIP. Thompson said the city has looked at the project conceptually and due to the vertical and horizontal alignment issues, more than 80 percent of the road is not compliant with city standards.

“The idea is to build the road to the southeast to still allow people to use the existing road while the new road is under construction,” Thompson said.

The total estimated cost is $3.5 million, and city officials are hoping to have the project reclassified so as to make it eligible for federal funding.

Two years ago during routine inspections, the Tennessee Department of Transportation determined the Fort Robinson Drive bridge had significant deficiencies and was in need of being replaced. The bridge was built in 1939 and TDOT found the superstructure to be in fair condition and the substructure in poor shape.

The transportation CIP notes $2.6 million in state funds and $650,000 in local funds. Thompson said the project is currently under design, with city officials expecting TDOT to be ready to start the replacement next year.

Within the past four years, Kingsport has green-lit two improvement projects for West Sullivan Street, first upgrading the intersection with Clinchfield Street and then widening the road to Church Circle. Now, the final piece of the puzzle is to improve Sullivan from roughly Roller Street to Lynn Garden Drive.

Over the next three years, the transportation CIP has $2.1 million earmarked for the project. The 2018 money — $350,000 — is for a traffic study, Thompson said, to make sure the city knows what it should do with that stretch of road, whether it out to be rebuilt or realigned with Lynn Garden Drive. Year two would see survey and design work, with construction beginning during the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Other projects on the list include the design of the Midtown connector (improving Gibson Mill Road in the vicinity of Lee Apartments), the design work for the extension of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the signalization of Sullivan and Clay and bulbouts on Commerce Street where it intersects with Clay and Market.