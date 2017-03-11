KFD sounds the alarm about checking smoke detectors

Every year people who die in home fires could have been warned if they had properly maintained their smoke alarms. According to the National Fire Protection Association, about 60 percent of home fire deaths occur in dwellings with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms cut the chance of dying in a fire in half.

“Smoke alarms should be tested monthly. If your smoke alarms are not working, replace the batteries or the entire unit,” KFD Public Education Officer Barry Brickey said. “Other than a home sprinkler system, the smoke alarm is your best line of defense for surviving a home fire. Smoke alarms need to be placed on each level of your home, in your bedrooms, hallways, stairwell and living areas. If your smoke alarms are over 10 years old, they may have lost their ability to properly detect smoke and they need to be replaced.”

Brickey said that to keep your family safe, put new batteries in your alarms when you reset your clocks; replace old alarms (more than 10 years old) with new dual sensor smoke alarms; in new alarms, install 9 volt lithium batteries to get about 10 years on a single battery (which is the life of the alarm).

He also said to check your smoke alarms every month, practice a home escape plan, and install a home fire sprinkler system.

The KFD encourages citizens with a hearing impairment to use specialized smoke alarms that will wake or alert them. There are multiple types on the market that alert by using a lower sound frequency, a shaker, and/or a strobe. The KFD has a limited supply of such alarms available to hearing impaired city residents at no cost.

For advice or assistance with the installation of smoke alarms, call the KFD Fire Marshal’s Office at (423) 229-4440.