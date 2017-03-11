Family Promise helps homeless families find jobs, housing

That’s where Family Promise of Greater Kingsport steps in. The organization provides temporary shelter for homeless families with minor children in Kingsport, helping them find jobs and secure housing.

“We want them to become self-sufficient, so we help them with anything,” said Monika Williams, the organization’s new network director. “Individual families need different things, so we start where they are.”

Family Promise — formerly known as Interfaith Hospitality Network — began in New Jersey in the 1980s. After seeing homeless people on the streets, founder Karen Olson decided to do something about it and partnered with churches in her area to provide temporary shelter for these families.

Since then, Family Promise has expanded greatly, with chapters being established throughout the nation. The Kingsport chapter was established in 2001, and other chapters have been formed in Bristol, Johnson City and other surrounding cities.

Though she has been with Family Promise for four years, Williams has served as director for only about five months. As she settles into her new role, her hope is that more families can be helped by Family Promise and its services.

“We want to always do more, if we can,” Williams said. “We’re always looking for new opportunities to help the homeless.”

Family Promise serves homeless families with children under 18 years old. Unlike other organizations, Williams said, Family Promise can accommodate any type of family without splitting them up, such as single fathers with teenage girls.

To be considered for the program, families must submit an application and agree to a background check and a drug test. Those with current substance abuse problems or a history of violent crime are not accepted.

Once a family is accepted into the program, staff members and volunteers will help them find jobs and secure permanent housing. Williams said most families stay in the program for 90 days, though they can receive an extension if they are still seeking employment and housing.

Jon Peters, a member of the Family Promise board of directors, said families spend the day at the Day Center, which is located near Church Circle. During this time, Williams and her staff help them with job applications and provide them with transportation to work and school, if needed.

At night, families leave the Day Center to stay at one of 16 host churches in the area. The families stay at the same church every night for seven days before moving to a different church.

“We have a trailer with cots in it, and we tow it from church to church,” Peters said. “We set the beds up usually in Sunday school rooms, and the church feeds them supper. They spend the night, the church feeds them breakfast and then they go back to the Day Center.”

Peters said each host church houses families about four times per year. Family Promise also partners with support churches, which do not host families but provide other forms of assistance.

“We’re always looking for new churches,” Peters said. “If it touches the hearts of anybody else out there, we could always use another host church.”

As a United Way organization, Family Promise operates on grants and donations. Local churches and individuals can support the program by donating money or supplies, such as personal hygiene items.

Though not all families successfully complete the program, Williams said it has a high rate of success.

“Out of our 19 families that we helped last year, 16 of them graduated,” Williams said, “so they did get permanent housing.”

No matter how the families became homeless, Williams and Peters agree that the most important goal is to help families believe in themselves and get back on their feet.

“We try to encourage them and mentor them,” Williams said. “We want them to have self-determination, but we also want them to do certain things so it will help the entire family.”