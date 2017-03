“The body was badly burned and has not been identified,” Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said. “The fire marshal has been called and the Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene.”

Lunceford said the fire was reported at 8:14 a.m. The Watauga Volunteer Fire Department was the primary department and quickly responded, but Lunceford said the fire had already destroyed most of the house.

For more on this developing story, visit the Johnson City Press.