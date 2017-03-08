Bluff City BMA initiates second phase of sewer repairs

Those steps included an approval of $1.18 million to begin the second phase of replacing 5,000 feet of Bluff City water and sewer lines, as well as manholes and infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program loaned the city $3.5 million to fix the stormwater and sewer issues.

“The engineers still have to wait on Nashville to give the last approval. There were just a few more things they have to do. Then they will give us the OK, and it will go out for bids,” Wells said.

